The USD 252 Board of Education will hold a special meeting today to discuss its superintendent search, but no action is expected just yet.
Emporia High School principal Dathan Fischer, Eureka High Schol principal Sean Spoonts and Colby High School principal Ryan Muhlig each interviewed for the position this week.
Fischer has served in his current administrative position since July 2019. He's also served as associate principal, special education coordinator and math teacher.
Spoonts is currently the principal at Eureka High School. He has served in his current administrative position since August 2017 and his previous educational experience includes serving as assistant principal, activities director and physical education/health teacher.
Muhlig is currently the principal at Colby High School. He has served in his current administrative position since July 2021. He has previously served as assistant principal, dean of students, and a social studies teacher.
Board president Emily Darbyshire said she expects the board will make an announcement soon.
