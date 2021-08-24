I’m grateful I live in an age where I have access to so much information. It seems like anything I want or need to know is merely a keyword search away. While this access to information is so welcome and appreciated, I have also come to find that access to information does not make me an expert in areas where I have not spent significant time in study and training.
This is especially true for me when it comes to matters of complex science and medicine. Oh how my doctor laments me entering his office with the opening line, “Well, I was on WebMD, and I think…” Oh, boy.
While I have tried to be educated about matters of health in general and especially during the COVID pandemic, I am far too ignorant about the nature of viruses and their impact on people to say I’m merely anything more than informed. Hence, for me, when it comes to matters of health and the science of virology, I have to trust the educated, experienced, and vetted majority of experts — I have to trust the experts the experts trust.
It seems everyone is an expert now, though. There are so many self-proclaimed experts and people with credentials who sound like they know what they are talking about that the waters have become muddy at best. Is there that much dissent among trained virologists and other medical authorities to merit the murkiness of the current environment surrounding COVID?
I’m not sure there is.
In the case of COVID, medical experts by and large point to the efficacy and safety of the vaccines and recommend masks and distancing to slow the spread and keep the virus from further mutating.
There are over a million MDs in the US. These people are the experts in their field, and like all expert fields, there will be dissent. What makes the majority opinion among these experts important is that these highly educated, thoroughly vetted and frankly, brutally competitive people have by and overwhelmingly agreed that vaccines are safe and effective and masks coupled with distancing works to combat COVID. The medical chain of command has scrutinized data and come to these conclusions.
In addition to the medical community, the military’s chain of command is now convinced of both the severity of COVID and the efficacy of the vaccine, deeming it equivalent to body armor. The Department of Defense’s endorsement further confirms for me that COVID is both deadly and requires responsible action.
There is significant reason to be suspicious of a relative handful of experts (i.e. that small segment among the million-plus experts) who disagree with an overwhelming majority of the experts in their same field. It doesn’t mean the small handful isn’t right — and perhaps the science will prove them so in the future. Right now, though, the majority of the experts agree that when it comes to controlling the spread of COVID:
1) vaccines work;
2) masks work; and
3) distancing works.
These experts also agree that the impact of COVID is hugely detrimental to the health and welfare of people who are infected: young, old, those with preexisting conditions, etc. For me, the weight of evidence supporting these conclusions far outweighs the evidence against these scientific findings and subsequent recommendations.
Some argue that the death rates among age groups vary so much that the younger you are, the less you need to worry about COVID. I’m not sure what the death rate among my age group is (I’m 43), but I know this:
1) I am vaccinated but can be a carrier of the virus;
2) I don’t want to be the reason someone gets sick and dies;
3) If me being masked lowers the likelihood of transmission to others, I’m willing to take on that inconvenience as a matter of respect for others and responsibility to public health.
It is true that far more people survive than die from COVID, but the sheer number of infections has been staggering, making the death toll equally staggering. We can stop this pandemic, and peer-reviewed experts point to vaccines as the safest and most effective way to do so.
There is also confusion around COVID being a contributing but not sole factor to 94% of the deaths. From my perspective, we are all going through life in a vehicle that eventually dies. If COVID pushes that vehicle’s pedal to the metal, then I think it’s my responsibility to do everything I can to mitigate that risk and slow that passenger down.
Thus, I can either trust the experts and have faith in the rigor of the medical community or I can go down the path leading to conspiracy theories. Personally, I think conspiracy theories make for great movies and novels but rarely reflect reality. So I’m going to “start with an opening bid of trust,” in the words of Patrick Lencioni, and follow their recommendations.
Among peers, there will likely be a small number of dissents; however, when the majority of expert peers corroborate research findings and recommendations, then that’s the best science of the day. There are still legit, vetted experts in today’s world, and those are the expert opinions I’m going to trust.
Thank you Mr. Curtis. Very well put! Those saying "No, no,no" to vaccines and or masks had better get used to hearing the word "NO" as they go about their lives trying to mingle with the responsible people. Liability issues should convince most business owners to follow the evolving guidelines. No forced vaccines here, only increasingly limited accessibility. It's good to have choices!
