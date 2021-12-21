The West U.S. 50 roundabout ground to a halt Tuesday morning when a tractor-trailer filled with fish flipped over.
A statement from Emporia Police said Alien Vazquez-Moreno, 39, was heading east into Emporia when the rollover occurred around 8:35 a.m. He was not hurt. But it took about two hours to remove the big rig.
Police are not sure exactly what caused the vehicle to flip onto its side.
That roundabout is just poorly built... and has been flipping semi trucks on a regular basis since it was built. People can say its built fine and blame the driver all they want, but lets see another roundabout with this amount of rollovers with the same angle this one does...
While I have been "on and around" the Roundabout, I have never Checked. Are they flashing warning lights on the Hiway West, maybe at least a Quarter of a mile, warning Trucks to Slow to 20 or so miles an hour. I will take a run out there to check. Has a car or pickup every rolled over on it?
