Louise V. Fager-Stanford

Louise “Lou” V. Fager-Stanford,
93, of Topeka, passed away
Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was
born May 18, 1926, in Osage City,
Kansas, the daughter of Elmer and
Mildred (Lungren) Fager.
Lou graduated from Rapp City
High School and later went on
to attend John Brown University
where she obtained a Bachelor’s
Degree in Nursing. She worked as a surgical nurse for a
plastic surgeon for approximately 12 years prior to joining
the United States Air Force. Lou served in the United
States Air Force for 20 years, retiring as a Lt. Colonel.
She was proud to have served her country in addition to
being an Air Force Flying Angel during the Vietnam War.
After retirement, Lou continued to work as a Registered
Nurse for Stormont Vail Hospital and St. Francis Hospital
currently known as The University of Kansas Health
System - St. Francis Health Campus.
Lou was a member of the First Southern Baptist
Church of Topeka, the Busy Bee Community Club in
Admire, KS and also held memberships with Westside
Baptist Church of Emporia and Stotler Covenant Church
of Osage City, KS. She was a very active member in her
bible study groups.
Lou married Melvin A. Stanford on October 10, 1992.
He preceded her in death on April 26, 2013.
Survivors include her children, Gary (Patty) Stanford
of Allen, KS, Kathy (Gerald) Phifer of Topeka, KS and
Lisa (Terry) Frazier of Emporia, KS; five grandchildren;
five great grandchildren; a sister, Betty Fager of Topeka,
KS and many dearly loved family and host of friends. She
was preceded in death by her parents; a great grandson,
Jace Easterberg and a granddaughter-in-law, Lynn Dee
Easterberg.
Lou enjoyed spending time with her dogs and
especially her grandchildren. She was multi-talented and
was an outdoor enthusiast. She will be greatly missed.
Honoring Lou’s request, cremation is planned. A
memorial ceremony will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday,
May 28, 2020 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest
Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. The family
plans to inter portions of Lou’s cremated remains at Rapp
City Cemetery and Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Osage City
as well as on the family farm. Memorial contributions may
be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka,
KS 66606. To leave a special message for the family online,
visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
