Paul Kempker died Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was 96.
He served in the Army Air Corps and worked for the Santa Fe Railroad.
A memorial service will be held on October 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Grand Junction, Colorado. Brown’s Cremation & Funeral Service has the arrangements.
