Much of the debate surrounding our school and public libraries centers on “parents’ rights.” We would like to explore just what this phrase means to different parts of our community because protecting our rights seems to be important to many involved with this issue. How can we protect the rights of all parents while still protecting the children in our schools and public libraries?
First, we must recognize the rights parents have within the current system. Parents have the right to review any books or other resources used in classes. These are included on the syllabi provided by teachers. Parents who object to their content, or the discussions that will result, may opt their own child or children out of the assignment, replaced with an alternative text or other resource that is agreed to by the parents and teacher.
Likewise, parents may review books available to their own children through the library, and even use the public library to check out the book to read. There are many resources available that provide context and reviews for parents. No parent is denied the right to know what their child or children are reading in school.
We have seen across the country, parent groups using lists provided by organizations like Moms for Liberty demanding that specific books be immediately removed from school libraries under the guise of parents’ rights. Since parents already have the right to keep the books they find objectionable from their own child or children, these demands will deny other parents their rights to allow access to books and material they don’t find objectionable.
So, as the title of this article asks, which parents have rights when it comes to the material available in our school and public libraries?
The answer should be all parents.
Perhaps a better question to ask is, who is at risk of being hurt by having books that deal with racial inequity, gender inequity, sexual assault, sexual preference, or gender identity? Any book that deals explicitly with these issues has the potential to cause harm to some in our community who have negative experiences with them. However, to many students struggling to survive in a world that doesn’t recognize the reality of their existence, these books may be the only place they find comfort and recognition.
Our society is one of constant change. We have grown from a primarily agrarian culture to one that is primarily urban and infused with sophisticated technology and automation. Most of the changes focus on expanding our opportunities to understand and appreciate the world around us. Some changes focus on improving our culture, like racial or gender equality (both works in progress).
Because of these changes, young people who don’t conform to the norm of sex defined only as male or female (often realized while in K-12 schools) rely on school and public libraries to find stories that help them understand their feelings, often providing them comfort knowing they are not alone. Parents of these students have the right for their own child or children to be provided with the books and material they need to help process their sense of self.
Many of our neighbors struggle with the idea that not everyone conforms to the simple gender identities or sexual preferences of the past. And because the development of our culture has moved slowly towards inclusion that recognizes people for how they see themselves, these neighbors may feel threatened by those they don’t understand. Unethical politicians take advantage of these feelings to inspire action against their fellow Americans.
It may seem like this is a conflict between the rights of the parents who want to ban books versus the rights of the parents who want to keep the books on the library shelves. But this is flawed logic. Banning books keeps EVERY child from accessing them.
Our culture of inclusion, which threatens some who long for the days when everyone knew there were only two genders and one sexual preference, will continue to advance. The compassionate approach for all of us would be to accept people as they see themselves, even if that changes over the course of their lives, and allow our school and public libraries to provide books and materials that represent everyone regardless of race, religion, gender identity, or sexual preference.
This issue is a wave sweeping across the country, taking aim at the very people who serve our democracy at the core level, those librarians who provide all the information humanity has.
All of us have the responsibility to support the freedom to read for all children.
Jim Calvert is a retired English teacher and Bob Grover is Professor Emeritus, Emporia State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.