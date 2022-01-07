The Emporia Gazette
Emporia firefighters said Friday that electrical problems may have led to a duplex fire.
“The cause of the fire was ruled as undetermined,” a statement said about Thursday’s fire at 413 West Street.
“It was most likely, but not limited to electrical in nature,” the statement continued, likely starting in the attic.
Crews needed more than two hours to finish their work, after the fire was reported at 11:11 a.m. No one was injured, but the American Red Cross is assisting one resident.
Damage to the building is estimated at $25,000.
