Mary Osborn, formerly of rural Emporia, KS, age 93, peacefully passed on Thursday, March 30, 2023 with family at her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, who was raised in the rural Bethel Community and parents, Russell and Lucinda (Mockry) Hale of Olpe.
They resided in Boise City, OK for over 50 years before moving to Arizona with their daughter. Mary is survived by her daughter, Teresa and grandson, Clifford and wife Grace; her brothers, Gene Hale, Jerry and Ann Hale, AZ; brother-in-law, George C. Osborn, formerly of Emporia and many loving relatives on both sides of the family scattered about the country.
In lieu of flowers please send any donations to a charity of your choice.
We plan to honor her incredible life by inviting friends and family to a celebration of life and private memorial service at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Olpe at a later date.
https://www.goesfuneralcare.com/obituaries/
Mary-Osborn-16/#!/Obituary
