A Leawood man was hospitalized after a one-vehicle accident on the Kansas Turnpike, Saturday afternoon.
At 4:57 p.m., the Lyon County Sheriff's Office and Emporia/Lyon County EMS, responded to the 4600 block of US Highway 50 for reports of an injury accident. According to a written release from Deputy Justin Carr, 92-year-old Hau Wong of Leawood was using the southbound onramp for the KTA in Emporia when his 2010 Toyota Camry left the roadway for unknown reasons.
The vehicle went through the KDOT fence and continued toward US-50. Carr said Wong then went over an embankment before come tot a stop in the westbound ditch of US-50.
Wong was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident and was transported by ambulance to Newman Regional Health with minor injuries.
