Lyon County Commissioners adhered to a recent recommendation from the county Planning and Appeals Board during Thursday’s action session, resubmitting the most current drafts of newly-proposed county zoning regulations for further study and discussion.
The recommendation came as a result of an Aug.12 meeting of the planning board during which members failed to ratify the updates after a lengthy public hearing, with a vote of two in favor and four against. More on this meeting can be found at www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_a5bac81e-dcef-11ea-9010-63e7a291e62c.html.
With the county documents being considered part of a joint outline with the City of Emporia, many residents attending the meeting cited a lack of clarity and transparency, with others concerned that city matters would take priority over the county and create unfair guidelines for those involved in agricultural professions.
Commissioners took the criticisms to heart Thursday, recommending County Planning and Zoning Director Samuel Seeley take as much time as he and the board needed to return with documents providing a clear split between the entities. Once an updated draft is completed, the documents will then be submitted to the same review process.
“I think more clarification is a great idea,” Commissioner Scott Briggs said. “I have talked to a couple city commissioners about how they could take their document on the city side, and we can take our document on the county side. I think that’s probably pretty important to do to get rid of the confusion … One of our mission statements as a board of commissioners is to preserve agriculture, because this is an agricultural community. We all live and breath it, maybe not directly, but it all goes back to that.”
Commissioner Rollie Martin said his main concern was providing a document that anyone could understand with little prior knowledge on the topic. He further encouraged members of the planning board to reduce “areas of interpretation.”
“I think that’s where a lot of the confusion is,” Martin said. “I can read through it twice or three times, and I understand it a little better each time, but if I’m someone who doesn’t have a lot of time to make an application, that could really be an issue … Basically, we just need clarification and to try to develop a document that we’re all comfortable with.”
During the meeting, commissioners also:
^ Signed an official abstract for the 2020 Primary Elections
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.