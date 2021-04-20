I grew up eating a lot of fried foods. It’s just what we did in the south – not every meal, mind you, but more than we should have.
So, I was intrigued when Sam’s Southern Eatery came to town. It is located at 1116 W. Sixth Ave. just east of the McDonalds. It’s hard to miss as it is painted in bright red and blue. The parking is in the back.
The company mantra is “Offering high quality food, healthy eating options, and generous portions at competitive prices… .”
I ordered a smorgasbord of things I felt would really test the mettle of “Southern.” I’ve taken awhile to try Sam’s because I have a food allergy (oysters) and the last thing I need is a trip to the hospital in the middle of a pandemic.
I did call and confirmed which foods were fried in which vats, leaving me all the chicken and sides I want and Andy the privilege of the Oyster Po’Boy.
I also ordered carry-out, which is a risk with fried food since it’s best when it comes right out of the kitchen. I made allowances.
Manager Said Jaraba goes by “Sammy” and he was hard at work Friday during the lunch rush. After being shut down for close to three months, Emporians are clamoring for all the seafood, sandwiches, chicken and sides they can get.
Let’s talk food.
There’s a balance needed for a Po’Boy. You should never be in doubt about what kind of meat you are eating. It’s easier with a chunk of fish, or some jumbo shrimp. Andy thinks Sam’s didn’t get a good oyster shipment for reopening because they were tiny and tasteless.
So much lettuce and tomato, and four fried oysters a little larger than a quarter. The menu said “four oysters” but if you get a small batch you should consider upping the count. Andy said the bread and veg were both fresh, but next time he’ll try the shrimp version.
I have to say I was impressed with my Chicken Livers and Gizzards. Now if that isn’t Southern, I don’t know what is. It had been a long time since I’d had gizzards, and, although well prepared, I had forgotten they do have a bit more gristle than I like.
The chicken livers were perfectly fried, covered with a flour-based batter like the gizzards and delicious. When you take a bite there is the crunch of the batter followed by a soft, dense meat that has a mineral taste to it. Yum!
Red Beans and Rice: A smoky flavor, with the rice cooked separately from the beans. There was a bit of spice, but nothing like what I’m used to. I couldn’t identify any meat in there, so I’m not sure where the smoked flavor came from.
Coleslaw: It was cold, fresh and crunchy. You really need a good coleslaw to play against all the fried food, and this did.
Fried Okra: This was good, fried with a cornmeal batter, not too much batter, and it revived well the next day in the oven as leftovers.
Fried Green Tomatoes: These were good, too — same cornmeal batter, the tart flavor came through well. However, they became soggy fairly quickly and did not reheat well. They would be best right out of the kitchen, of course.
Hushpuppies: A cornmeal batter with diced onion, scooped not a ball and deep fried. These were smaller than I’m used to, but still what a hushpuppy should be: crunch on the outside, hot bread on the inside, delicious dipped in tartar sauce.
That was my fried quotient for the next three months. Mea culpa.
The online menu may not match what’s actually available so you need to check in with the location before you get all excited. I was ready for a slice of lemon cake to finish things off, but alas, not Friday.
The upshot is, this is a chain restaurant with safe, middle-of-the-road offerings. It started in the South but is being franchised to people from all over, and the region dictates the level of spice that will sell.
You know what you’re getting, they have some unique offerings and there’s no reason (other than cholesterol) not to slide into Sam’s sometime.
Let’s get cooking.
DOES ANYONE KNOW…?
I received a call from someone wanting to know if anyone has the recipe for the “loose meat burger” from Burt’s Drive-In.
Judy Hancock of Emporia remembers going there, across Sixth Avenue from the bowling alley, for a “Jumburger” and root beer, where the car hop brought everything on a tray that clamped onto your car window.
Let me know what you remember of Burt’s Drive-In: write me at saimurphy@yahoo.com or leave a call-back number at The Gazette, 620-342-4800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.