Gladys Joann (Stuttle) Toso, age 85, died on Friday, August 5, 2022 in Emporia, Kansas.
Gladys Stuttle was born on April 14, 1937 to Harold Loyson and Hilda E. (Joregenson) Stuttle in Emporia. Gladys grew up and attended school in Olpe, Kansas graduating in 1955. Following graduation, she worked at Falls City Creamery and the Crawford Manufacturing. In 1970 she joined Iowa Beef Packing (IBP), now Tyson Corporation. She held several positions while at IBP during her 30 plus year career and retired as a QC in 2003.
Gladys married Lloyd H. Toso on December 22, 1961. She then became a special mother to Lloyd’s two children, Diane and Dale Toso. Together Lloyd and Gladys enjoyed 13 years of marriage until Lloyd’s death in March 1975.
Following retirement Gladys enjoyed coffee with her many friends, time with family and several trips to Minnesota to see her extended family and friends.
She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane Toso-Larson, son-in-law Craig Larson of Fargo, North Dakota; grandson, Justin Toso, his wife Caitlin of Emporia; and granddaughter, Chelsea Toso-Fuller and spouse Cody of Dilworth, Minnesota; two great-grandchildren, Ava and Olivier Toso of Emporia; cousin, Robert Allen of Topeka, and several grand pets. She also leaves behind many dear and special friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; parents; brother, Harold Lloyd Stuttle; son, Dale and daughter-in-law, Debbie Toso.
Gladys was kind, gentle and loving with a big heart and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Rev. Mic McGuire of Emporia will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Hand In Hand Hospice, Emporia Humane Society or Angel Flight and sent in care of the funeral home.
