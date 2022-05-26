American Legion Post #124, of Madison, will present a special program on Memorial Day, May 30. This program will honor those who have given their lives while serving in our nation’s armed forces, provide an update on the plans and progress of the Veterans Memorial, dedicate portions of that project (flag disposal incinerator and name recognition bricks), and serve as the Grand Opening for their Military Museum and Education Center which is located in buildings adjacent to the Post Hall at 128 North 3rd St.
Legion members and other interested veterans are encouraged to meet at the Legion Hall before 1 p.m. when they will ride, as a group, to the site of the Memorial. The public is invited to join us in that movement or simply gather with us at the Memorial. The program at the Memorial will begin at 1 p.m.
Following the activities at the Memorial, Legion members will return to the Post where they will hold and Open House for the Post and continue the program with the Grand Opening of the Military Museum and Education Center. All are welcome to tour the facility and look at the exhibits. Those who had that opportunity earlier have spoken well of this project. The Museum will close at 6:00 p. m.
Post #124 is appreciative of the continued interest and support of the Madison community and surrounding area.
