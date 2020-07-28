Lyon County Public Health officials and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed the ninth COVID-19-related death in Lyon County, Tuesday.
The death occurred July 22.
The patient was a white male in his 70s. His death is related to one of two clusters at long-term care facilities in Emporia. It is the second death related to long-term care in recent days.
“Our public health team wishes to extend our deepest condolences for the loss of your loved one” Health Officer Renee Hively said in a release.
