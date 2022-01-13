A Newton woman was found dead when Lyon County Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop Wednesday night.
According to a written release from Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh, Megan Triplett, 33, of Newton, was found dead in a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Mario Solis, also of Newton, following a traffic stop.
It was determined that Triplett died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The circumstances of the death are still being investigated. Welsh said no further information will be released through the sheriff's office.
A statement issued early Thursday said sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle in the area of West U.S. 50 and Road F around 10:35 p.m.
Once a driver got out of the vehicle, “a sound was heard inside the vehicle,” the statement from Sgt. Doug Stump said. “A deceased female was found inside the vehicle.”
Solis was arrested for possession of marijuana and other traffic-related charges.
Two children inside the vehicle are now in protective custody.
Prayers for the children and family. Prayers for our Sheriff Officers, First Responders and all who deal with these situations.
Condolences to the family. Prayer for the children.
Suicide in front of children? Pretty sickening, poor kids.
Have I ever told you how much I hate it when you're right, Aim?
You must hate me ALOT. ;)
You misread my comment, Aim. I didn't say I hate YOU when you're right. And I guess what I really meant was I hate these situations that are human tragedies.
You likely haven't noticed, but you and I agree on more than we disagree.
