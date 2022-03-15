Gary Ray Robinson of Emporia died on Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor. He was 83.
Gary was born on February 26, 1939 in Topeka, Kansas the only son of Ray Edward and Ellen “Elaine” Anderson Robinson. He loved his dogs and was an exceptional athlete, playing basketball, track, baseball, and football. After a career ending injury while at Washburn University, Gary completed his bachelor’s degree at Emporia State University. He married Judith “Judy” Kathleen Pedersen on June 7, 1959 in Emporia, Kansas, and together they had three beautiful daughters and eight grandchildren. Judy died on August 22, 2017 in Kansas City, Kansas.
Gary was a salesman, retiring in 2004 from EVCO Wholesale. He enjoyed reading, history, conversation, sports, and projects and adventures with his wife. His relationship with golf was tumultuous. Usually busy keeping his part of the country well maintained, Gary could often be found in his barn taking care of his tools or helping others fix things. He liked to get stuff done, treated others with respect, was loyal to friends and family, made gifts to strangers in need, could always be counted on for a laugh, and frequently expressed gratitude for his blessings. He will be greatly missed.
Surviving family members include: daughters, Jo (Robert) Sosa of Emporia, and Missy (Dan) Hubert of Shawnee, Kansas; grandchildren, Hannah (Chris) Henricks, Brianna (Ian) Kietzman, Parker (Jenna) Ast, Jordan (Alexis) Pacheco, Bailey (Joseph) Wilner, Cayenne Ast, Sam Hubert, and Quincy Hubert; great-granddaughters, Elaine and Marin Henricks, Harper Wilner, and Ruby Ast; brothers-in-law, Don (Christine) and Rodney Pedersen; sisters-in-law, Penny (Bob) Phillips and Susan (Eric) Pedersen; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter and son-in-law, Teri and John Ast; brother-in-law, Eric Pedersen; sister-in-law, Barbie (Phil) Hoskins; and niece, Krystal Phillips.
Cremation is planned with a Memorial service at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 18, 2022 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Emporia. Private burial will take place later at Rosean Cemetery, Emporia. Memorial contributions to the Emporia Animal Shelter or Harvesters Community Food Network can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
