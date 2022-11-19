The Emporia Lions Club welcomed Captain Mylie Hadden and Jeff Ruffin from the Salvation Army to their regular meeting November 16, 2022, with a check for $1,000 for the Red Kettle Campaign.
Bell Ringing Pooh Bear and Emporia Lions Club secretary, Sally Conard presented the check. Plus tail twister funds were also given to Capt Mylie. The Emporia Lions Club will be ringing bells the afternoon of Dec. 8, at both Walmart doors and Bluestem. The one thousand dollars is double past years Lion's match for the bell ringing campaign. The local public safety groups, (police, fire and sheriff) will cover the morning shifts at the above locations on 12/08/22.
As Lions, our motto is: "We serve."
