The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center is preparing to celebrate National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week and director Roxanne Van Gundy is seeking some help from the community with “Adopt a Dispatcher.”
Adopt a Dispatcher, she said, is a way to help recognize local emergency dispatchers with notes, cards or other small tokens of appreciation.
“They can absolutely do anything — just a handwritten note or cards or if they have little people, we love pictures from kids,” Van Gundy said. “It’s up to them but whatever they decide, it can be something small. It’s amazing how impactful words are.”
National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week is celebrated from April 10 - April 16 as a way “to honor the men and women of 9-1-1 who serve our community tirelessly by answering emergency calls, dispatching Law, Fire and EMS, and rendering life-saving assistance to those in need.”
“The primary reason for National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week was to really set aside a whole week to honor our heroes under the headset, and really give centers the opportunity to showcase people who aren’t often seen in emergency response,” Van Gundy said. “It’s not so much recognition, but just for somebody to see that we’re a part of it, too. You see an officer on the street, you see a fire truck running through town ... but people don’t see us.”
And there’s a lot to celebrate when it comes to dispatch. This is the second year emergency dispatchers are celebrating classification as emergency first responders.
“Dispatching is no longer just a glorified operator,” Van Gundy added. “These are people who have to take extensive training and learn major, major technology to complete their job. Being a dispatcher has become very technical and it takes a certain kind of person because of the stress.”
She said National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week serves as a big “morale boost” for the 18 dispatchers on staff at LCECC.
That’s why she’s hoping the community steps up for Adopt a Dispatcher.
“We thought Adopt a Dispatcher might make it more personal this year,” Van Gundy said. “The community could really focus in on the person they’ve adopted and make sure that person gets the attention that they deserve.”
To receive a telecommunicator’s name or to receive a group of names, email info@lcecc.org. From there, everyone who signs up will be able to pick the way they wnat to honor their dispatcher.
Van Gundy asked that people notate who they are, what organization or group they are from and how many names they would like. During the week of April 4 - 8, care packages can be mailed to or dropped off to LCECC at the Emporia Police Department, 518 Mechanic St. Drop-offs are asked to mek made between 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday.
“It’s always good to know that your community cares about you and these are real people with families that they give up a lot of time to be in this job,” Van Gundy said. “It’s always an encouragement when somebody can say, ‘Hey, I see what you’re doing.’ So we really appreciate the county that we live in and we’ve always had such good support. I just think this is a really good time to invest in our telecommunicators and show them how much we care.”
