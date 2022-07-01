STRONG CITY — Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve has announced historic horse-drawn haying and raking demonstrations with teams of draft horses from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, weather permitting.
Fun with historic kid's games of hoop-and-stick, jump rope, and more are from 1:30 - 3 p.m. in the yard outside the historic home.
Step back over 100 years as living history interpreters demonstrate the process of making hay using 19th century machinery propelled by real horsepower. Having enough hay to last through the winter months was a necessity. Prairie hay was cut, cured, raked, and made into hay stacks. It was also stored loosely in the loft of the large 1882 limestone barn. Interpreters will be on site to talk about the cultural history of making hay on the property when it was the Spring Hill Farm and Stock Ranch and Benninghoven Ranches. Haying will take place south of the large barn.
Women’s typical roles will be depicted as living history interpreters demonstrate 19th century techniques of ranch stove cooking from 10:00 a.m. until noon, while preparing a meal for the ranch hands. See a table spread with typical foods of the day providing plenty of fuel for the hired hands that toil in their hard labor. Draft horses will have time to rest before going back to work.
In the afternoon, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. have fun with historic kid’s games of hoop-and-stick, running races, jump rope, and more as we celebrate Independence Day on the prairie. There is no admission charge to enter and all programs and activities are free at the preserve.
Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is located two miles north of Strong City on Kansas State Highway 177 (the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway) and is a unique public/private partnership between the National Park Service and The Nature Conservancy. For more information, visit the preserve’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NPS.TallgrassPrairie , website at www.nps.gov/tapr, email tapr_interpretation@nps.gov, or call the preserve at 620-273-8494.
To learn more about The Nature Conservancy in Kansas, visit the Conservancy’s website at www.nature.org/Kansas or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TNCKansas.
