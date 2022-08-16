I am reading “The Founders’ Speech to a Nation Crisis” by Steven Rabb for the second time. Some parts more than twice.
What I am about to say is directed to all Americans, regardless of their station or their political preferences.
With regards to our present debacle, I will quote James Madison from the book, “So I ask, is there no virtue among us? If there be not, we are in a wretched situation. No theoretical checks — no form of government can render us secure. To suppose that any form of government will secure liberty or happiness of a people without any virtue is a chimerical idea.”
To those who find personal fault with the men who created the greatest of all governments; with the finest set of checks and balances of any nation in history, I charge them to be brainless and should be treated as such.
This clearly and absolutely includes any self-centered citizen that fails in their oath of office to protect and defend our Constitution. A major part of this is to make every effort to transfer one’s office as peacefully as possible. Then, if one loses, work hard to win the next election.
No thoughtful American citizen can dispute what Edmund Burke said, “Men qualified for civil liberty in exact proportion to their disposition to put moral chains on their own appetites; in proportion as their love of justice is above their greed; in proportion, as their soundness and sobriety of understanding is above the vanity and arrogance; and in proportion, as they are more disposed to listen to the counsels of the wise and good, in preference to the flattery of knaves.”
Now pick a modern-day personality who is the exact opposite of Patriot Burke’s admonition and recommendation here stated.
Anyone who fails in the slightest way to keep their oath of office to protect our Constitution insults what Samuel Adams said, “My fellow citizens, a general dissolution of principles and manners will more surely overthrow the liberties of America than the whole force of a common enemy”.
John Adams: “My fellow citizens, we must not depend along upon the love of liberty in the soul of man for its preservation!” John Winthrop: “For unbridled passions will produce the same effect, whether in a king, nobility or a mob!”
Just as much today as in the past we must protect our Constitution and its traditions. To depart from them is to see mobs form and ignorance, exaggerations, and lies be tolerated.
(1) comment
I agree with your editorial, the four years of Trump were a nightmare. And God help us if somehow he gets re-nominated and elected. We have enough problems in this country with a two party system, to have to deal with him again. I’m hoping for a third-party, with moderates from both sides of the aisle joining together to take this country back.
