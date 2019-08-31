Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Attempt to locate, 700 E. 12th Ave., 7:32 p.m.
Welfare check, 100 S. Market St., 10:05 p.m.
Friday
Traffic stop, 1200 Garfield St., 2:16 a.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Elder abuse, 400 Mechanic St., 10:43 a.m.
Suicide attempt, 1100 Fourth St., 10:32 p.m.
Friday
Train fire, Road D and Road 170, 12:11 a.m.
Welfare check, 1300 I-35, 1:34 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Vehicle burglary, 500 Mechanic St., 8:16 a.m
Theft, 500 Mechanic St., 10:28 a.m.
Vehicle theft, 900 Mechanic St., 12:27 p.m.
Theft, 500 Mechanic St., 4:58 p.m.
Theft, 900 Rural St., 5:17 p.m.
Vehicle burglary, 500 Mechanic St., 5:37 p.m.
Vehicle burglary, 1100 Union St, 6:27 p.m.
Friday
Criminal damage, W. 9th Ave. and Lincoln St., 1:48 a.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Theft, 800 Road 130, Emporia, 8:12 p.m.
Courts
Steven Hayes, 902 Garfield St., Improper backing, Leaving scene of non-injury accident, Aug. 24
Irma Mejia-Sanchez, 905 Oak St., Theft over $25, Aug. 24
Nicholas Crump, 2021 Lincoln St., Improper backing, Aug. 28
Francisco Dehoyos, 927 Neosho St., Careless driving, Aug. 28
Lauren Engle, 1319 Washington St., Inattentive driving, Aug. 28
Angel Rugel-Barba, 1428 Oxford Dr., Suspended driver’s license, No seatbelt, Aug. 28
Kariana Rios, 736 E. 12th Ave., Deprivation of property, Aug. 28
Leona Moore, 17 Neosho St., Improper backing, Aug. 28
Giovanni Macias, 22 S. Market St., No license plate, Suspended driver’s license, No proof of insurance, Headlights required, Aug. 28
Taylor Euler, 2057 Huntington Road, PUI, Aug. 29
Megan Crismas, 424 Cottonwood St., Failure to yield to emergency vehicle, Aug. 30
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
