There were so many fun recipes in the new Kansas Children’s Service League cookbook that I had to do another article! The first one ran November 3 and is on The Gazette website if you want to check it out.
As you know, I’m sure, KCSL has a Healthy Families program in Emporia, serving 54 children under the age of 6 and several expecting families. This program is designed to help get new parents off on the right foot, thereby preventing neglect or abuse as the child grows up.
After all, babies don’t come with instruction manuals, do they? And we don’t all have our family near us to help or have had an upbringing that prepares us for a sweet, defenseless, innocent infant.
So, one of the ways Bev Long and her KCSL team helps families is making sure they know how to buy, prepare and manage food. It’s cheaper and healthier to cook at home, and KCSL has regular events on appropriate foods, healthy foods and how to make them.
Hence, the cookbook! It was made in-house, thanks to the skills of Lisa Harder, and given to clients along with a wooden spoon. Many of the recipe came from those very clients or from families who have graduated from the KCSL program over the years.
Here are two fun recipes: a healthy, funny breakfast, and a “special treat” dessert. Bev is always saying “Do For, Do With, Cheer On!” I can’t agree more; we’re all in this together!
Let’s get cooking.
TEDDY BEAR TOAST
2 slices of bread
2 Tablespoons peanut butter
1 banana, sliced
Raisins
Toast the bread. Spread with peanut butter. Add slices of banana for ears and nose. Place raisins for eyes and center of nose. Enjoy!
I had this for breakfast last week. It looked better when I sliced the banana thinly. My first Teddy Bear was a little bug-eyed. It works for English muffins, too. Cute, cute, cute!
This recipe was submitted by a dad who has since graduated from Healthy Families. It was first published in the KCSL’s cookbook from
PEANUT BUTTER CUP STUFFED BROOKIES
1 (10-ounce) bag of brownie mix (plus the egg and oil to make batter)
1 (6-pack) Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups (12 cups total)
1 (16-ounce) package of refrigerated cookie dough
“Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a regular-size muffin tin. Prepare brownie mix according to directions; set aside.
“Separate cookie dough into 12 even balls and then squish them down into the bottom of each muffin cup. Place a Reece’s peanut butter cup upside down on top of the cookie dough.
“Evenly distribute the brownie batter on top of each peanut butter cup until the wells are about 90% full. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until the brownie batter is cooked through.
“Allow them to cool for about 5 minutes before removing from the pan, and then enjoy while still warm.
“Enjoy with vanilla ice cream on top. Heat leftovers in the microwave for about 30 seconds. You can also replace the peanut butter cups with an Oreo or a couple of caramels.”
I happen to have some mini muffin tins. This technique works if you get the little Reese’s Jingle Bells that are in the stores right now. Separate the cookie dough into 24 balls and bake for closer to 16 minutes.
Community Thanksgiving Meal
The Emporia Church of Christ, at the corner of 12th Avenue and Neosho Street, is changing the format for their annual community meal on Nov. 26 to accommodate the pandemic protocols.
Free Thanksgiving meals will be handed out beginning at 11 a.m. in a drive-through format. In normal times, nearly 1,000 people are served. This year, there won’t be any home deliveries, so, neighbors, look out for your neighbors and maybe do the driving for them.
Meals are served until the food is gone. I am thankful for this ministry on this most American of holidays. Learn more at 342-3999.
Support Local Businesses
I count Chase County as local, so I’m starting with Keller Feed & Wine in Cottonwood Falls. That family has completed the Seven Labors of Hercules keeping food available to the people, trying to make sure none in their community go hungry, and you can help them by ordering your Thanksgiving turkey, prime rib or ham.
From their Facebook page: “Whole Smoked Maple Bourbon Brined Turkeys are back, as well as some other smoked meat choices, as well as Quiche, Sides and Desserts so you don’t have to cook this year.
“Pre-orders will be available for pickup Sun-Wed Nov 22-25 (other times may be arranged). Emporia deliveries will be available on Nov 24 for $5. Special orders and/or deliveries may also be possible.
“Ideally, we’d like to have all Turkey orders placed by Wed, Nov 18th to ensure we can have them delivered to us, and ready in time. To place an order, or ask questions, send us a message here, or by email at KellerFeedAndWine@gmail.com. All catering orders will need to be prepaid.”
I long ago gave up the tradition of a bottle of Beaujolais Nouveau for Thanksgiving. A bottle of red from Twin Rivers Winery is a lot better, and don’t forget some Crowlers of William Allen Wheat from Radius, or the Twin Rivers cider, or whatever deliciousness they have on tap at Mulready’s Pub.
There have to be other locally-owned businesses doing things that will help you celebrate the holiday season and take a load off your cooking duties. If we aren’t there for them now, they may not be there next time we want to go.
Wash your hands, wear your mask. We have to take care of each other to get through this. Thus endeth the sermon.
