Music lovers missing out on concerts and live performances have a chance to hear some tunes, courtesy of local musicians Eric Martin and Matthew Cowan.
Martin and Cowan will set up at 7 p.m. Sunday for another porch concert at Cowan's house located at the corner of 9th Avenue and Constitution Street.
Locals are welcome to attend the shows — so long as they practice proper social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.