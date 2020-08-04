Lyon County’s primary election season officially concluded Tuesday evening as residents from around the area had the opportunity to cast their votes at various polling places until 7 p.m.
County Clerk Tammy Vopat said, so far, turnout to the polls was around 29% including mail-in and advance voting. This year's mail-in ballot turnout was higher than usual at around 12%, which Vopat attributed to increased visibility for the option due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When somebody takes the time to apply, fill out an application and send it in for a mail-in ballot, the percentage is there for them to send it," said County Clerk Tammy Vopat, who reported about 70 percent of the county’s 3,700 mail-in ballots had been filled out and returned by Monday. "If they are interested in getting it mailed to them, they're interested in getting it sent back."
As of Tuesday evening, of the 3,711 advance ballots that had been mailed out to Lyon County voters, 2,697 had been returned and counted. Mail-in ballots will continue to be counted through Friday so long as they are postmarked with Tuesday's date.
Voters had little to decide on locally, as candidates for the positions of county clerk, attorney, sheriff, treasurer, and register of deeds all ran unopposed as did both candidates — incumbent Republican Mark Schreiber and Democratic challenger Todd Maddox — for Kansas State House District 60 representative.
The points of contention were found in the primary races for Lyon County Commission Seats No. 2 and 3, which were taken by Republican Doug Peck, who won the District 2 primary, and District 3 Commissioner Rollie Martin who successfully won another term on the board. Peck is now set to face Democrat Ronald McCoy on November’s ballot while Martin will run unopposed.
While both candidates were obviously excited with the night’s news, both turned an eye to November, thanking everyone for their support during the primary season and sharing a bit on their plans for the positions.
Martin — who was carrying the race with about 44% of the vote Tuesday night — said he was feeling humbled by the win, which took him up against Jarom Smith and Chris Bartel.
"I have a feeling of humility that I won and it's another challenge for me," he said. "I plan on doing a good job. I want to commend Jarom and Chris because they made me a better candidate."
Martin said Smith and Bartel both brought new perspectives into the race about what District 3 constituents were feeling about a variety of issues. Their input has challenged him to grow and he will be a "better commissioner" for it, he said.
With the novel coronavirus pandemic still the main point of concern, Martin said public health is one of the top issues he will be focused on. And, once the public health crisis has eased, he also hopes to posit Lyon County with better economic development opportunities in the future.
"I'd really like to, as a county and a city, see us build some stronger economic development opportunities," he said. "Our county, right now, does not have an economic development person but maybe we could come together and have an economic summit and figure out what fits for Lyon County and the City of Emporia to broaden our base."
Tuesday also marked decision day for several important state primaries, including the hotly-contested race for the Republican nominee in the US senate seat being vacated but Senator Pat Roberts.
Dr. Roger Marshall won the nomination, defeating Kris Kobach and a slew of other hopefuls, Tuesday evening. He will face Democrat Dr. Barbara Bollier, who handily won her race against Robert Tillman, in November.
Vopat said she wanted to thank her staff and poll workers who helped with the election. This year brought some added challenges.
"Besides the pressure they already have on them to do the job of administering the vote for everyone, to also keep an eye on and clean after every voter uses the machines, wearing masks — the coronavirus has really impacted my poll workers and it's been tough on us," she said. "It has been a little bit more stressful, but I'm proud of what they did tonight. It was a different world this time and they didn't blink an eye. They stood up and volunteered. I couldn't do this without those people and Lyon County should be very proud."
