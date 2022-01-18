Gary L. Trear

Gary Trear of Wichita, Kansas, was beloved by family, friends, and colleagues. He died on January 15, 2022 due to complications related to multiple myeloma. He received that diagnosis at the age of 56 and underwent aggressive therapies to prolong the life he loved.
Gary was born in Emporia, KS, grew up on a farm in Madison, KS, went to school at Maydale and Olpe. He attended Emporia State University for his business degree. He spent 40 years working in the natural gas industry. His job took him to interesting destinations that he may not have otherwise had the opportunity to explore, and he loved the people he worked with.
Some of Gary’s lifelong friends included colleagues, those he played sports with in high school and met through his travels. He married Shelly 41 years ago. Together they had 4 children: Megan (Andrew) Emerton of Fort Collins, CO, Bryce (Christi) Trear of Andover, Courtney Trear-Rains of Wichita, and Chad Trear of Colwich. Gary was incredibly proud of his kids and adored the seven grandchildren they gave him. He had a passion in life for hard work, fixing things, ensuring his family had what they needed, doing things the right way, honesty, and staying pretty close to home.
Gary is preceded in death by his sister, Martha, and his father, Lou. He is survived by his mother, Bertha, and two sisters, Janet Eisenbarth and Pam Norton.
Gary was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Wichita and the Knights of Columbus.
Gary was extremely thankful for the outpouring of support by those who followed his story and offered their encouragement through CaringBridge. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Dr. Pavan Reddy for his excellence in oncology care and to Interim Health for their superb hospice care.
The Funeral and Celebration of Life Luncheon will be at St. Catherine of Siena Church beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022. The immediate family will have a graveside service/burial at the Maydale Cemetery on Saturday morning.
We are remembering Gary through contributions to the following charities:
~Victory in the Valley: 3755 East Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218
https://www.victoryinthevalley.org/ You may make an online donation using Network for Good
~Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church 3642 N. Ridge Road, Wichita, KS 67205
Lakeview Funeral Home in Wichita, KS is managing the funeral arrangements. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MyLakeviewFuneralHome.com for the Trear family.
