Local health officials are asking the community to vaccinate and “maintain overall well-being” amid news that confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant in the state was identified in Franklin County this week.
Infection Preventionist Ester Knobloch said the variant, first identified in South Africa, is a highly mutated strain that has been shown to have some resistance against both natural and vaccine immunity. That means, she said, the strain could also potentially evade therapies that have been successful in treating COVID-19 infections — such as monoclonal antibodies.
“One thing we’re still trying to understand is the transmissibility,” she said. “Some of the mutations we know allow the virus to transmit from person to person more easily. Some of those mutations we don’t really understand yet, so we have scientists actively working to understand those better.”
Knobloch said it’s not fully understood how sick people can get with omicron, though early indications out of South Africa showed cases to be more mild overall.
“As of Dec. 8, of the 43 cases that we’ve seen in the United States that have had follow-up, there was only one hospitalization and there had been no deaths,” she said. “But, we know that some of the initial individuals in the United States with the virus are those who had traveled to other countries — individuals who can travel are typically healthy. It’s not like the elderly population that wouldn’t be quite as mobile, so we’re not quite sure what that will look like.”
And omicron is different in how it presents.
Since COVID-19 first came on the scene, one of the notable signs of illness has been a loss of taste and smell. Those issues are not as notable with omicron.
“That does make it trickier because the symptoms for COVID are very, very similar to the symptoms of influenza,” Knobloch said. “That was the signature COVID stuff that we don’t see with the flu. If you lost your taste and smell, we knew pretty much what we were dealing with.”
According to the Kansas News Service, breakthrough infections are on the rise. Still, health officials say vaccination remains the best protection against serious illness and hospitalization. And higher vaccination rates reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging.
“We continue to see individuals that have had vaccinations that unfortunately develop a breakthrough infection,” Knobloch said. “Their symptoms are more mild and their disease course is easier, so there is definitely value to getting vaccinated, even for those individuals that had a natural infections.”
A breakthrough infection isn’t a mark of a vaccine not working, she added.
“There’s that reduction in the duration and severity of symptoms, so there’s benefit in both of those situations,” Knobloch said.
As of this week, about 56% of all Kansas residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That ranks Kansas 30th among the states. Nearly 68% of Kansans 18 and older are fully vaccinated. That number climbs to almost 88% among those 65 and older. More than half the people in the older age group have also had a booster shot.
Omicron has not yet been identified in Lyon County, but Knobloch said it’s just a matter of time as infection rates continue rise in recent weeks.
On Friday, Lyon County Public Health officials announced 227 new positives since Dec. 10, bumping the active case load to 255. Three additional deaths were also confirmed, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 97.
Five county residents are currently hospitalized with the novel coronavirus.
“We are still seeing patients who end up being hospitalized from COVID, they generally have more co-morbidities,” Knobloch added. “It’s important for individuals to do all they can do to just maintain overall well-being.”
She recommends keeping a close relationship with your primary care physician through this time and making sure your health is “as optimal as it can be.”
