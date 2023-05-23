Barrett “Barry” Allan Cunningham, 61, of Emporia, Kansas died Tuesday, May 16, 2023 in Atchison, Kansas.
Barry was born March 26, 1962 in Topeka, Kansas the son of Robert Wayne and Virginia (Snodgrass) Cunningham. He was a truck driver for EVCO in Emporia.
On May 30, 1999 Barry married Deborah Lenoch in Las Vegas, Nevada. They later divorced. He then married Silvia Del Carmen Vivas on February 9, 2018 in Corozal, Belize. She survives of the home. Other survivors include his mother, Virginia Cunningham of Emporia; sons, De Andrew Cunningham of the Pacific Northwest and Melvin Brian Vivas of Belize; daughters, Litzy Ivanni Vivas of Emporia, Ruby Saul of England, and Ariani Vivas of Belize; sister, Lynne Tolbert of Derby, KS and grandchildren, Aaliyah Vivas, Winter Saul, and Tito Martinez. He was preceded by his father and his grandparents.
Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Mr. Dave Ruhlen of Lawrence, KS will be officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in Belize.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Bill W and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
