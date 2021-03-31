Richard E. “Dick” Wilton, 83, of rural Erie, passed
away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his home.
Richard Elmer Wilton was born on May 17, 1937,
to Walter and Alice Edith (Myers) Wilton in Parsons,
Kansas. He grew up and attended school in Parsons.
When Richard was twelve, his father passed away in a
car accident. Later his mother married Andy Beck, who
Richard considered his father. In 1955, Richard graduated
from Parsons High School and in 1957, he earned an
Associate’s degree from Parsons Junior College. Richard
also served in the Army National Guard.
While attending high school, Richard began working
at Safeway. He became a manager and over the years
managed stores in Webb City, Missouri, Pittsburg,
Emporia and Shawnee, Kansas. After 35 years, he retired
from Safeway at the age of 50. He then purchased a farm
in rural Erie and for several years worked part time at
Ron’s IGA as a meat cutter.
In his younger years, Richard was in the Shriner’s.
He was active in the Parsons Senior Citizens Center. He
enjoyed antique cars and especially restoring his Model
A’s and Model T’s. Vegetable gardening and animal rescue
were also things that Richard enjoyed.
On July 12, 1959, Richard and Sandra B. Cloonan
were united in marriage in Parsons. She preceded him in
death on June 6, 2017.
Richard is survived by one son, Stephen Jeffrey
Wilton, of Kansas City, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Wilton;
his mother and step-father, Andy and Alice Beck; his wife,
Sandra Wilton; and one son, Michael Andrew Wilton.
There will be no service and burial will take place at
Spring Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Parsons Senior
Citizens Center or Proud Animal Lovers Shelter (PALS).
These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral
Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
Online condolences may be left at
Richard E. Wilton
