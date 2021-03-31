Richard E. “Dick” Wilton, 83, of rural Erie, passed

away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his home.

Richard Elmer Wilton was born on May 17, 1937,

to Walter and Alice Edith (Myers) Wilton in Parsons,

Kansas. He grew up and attended school in Parsons.

When Richard was twelve, his father passed away in a

car accident. Later his mother married Andy Beck, who

Richard considered his father. In 1955, Richard graduated

from Parsons High School and in 1957, he earned an

Associate’s degree from Parsons Junior College. Richard

also served in the Army National Guard.

While attending high school, Richard began working

at Safeway. He became a manager and over the years

managed stores in Webb City, Missouri, Pittsburg,

Emporia and Shawnee, Kansas. After 35 years, he retired

from Safeway at the age of 50. He then purchased a farm

in rural Erie and for several years worked part time at

Ron’s IGA as a meat cutter.

In his younger years, Richard was in the Shriner’s.

He was active in the Parsons Senior Citizens Center. He

enjoyed antique cars and especially restoring his Model

A’s and Model T’s. Vegetable gardening and animal rescue

were also things that Richard enjoyed.

On July 12, 1959, Richard and Sandra B. Cloonan

were united in marriage in Parsons. She preceded him in

death on June 6, 2017.

Richard is survived by one son, Stephen Jeffrey

Wilton, of Kansas City, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Wilton;

his mother and step-father, Andy and Alice Beck; his wife,

Sandra Wilton; and one son, Michael Andrew Wilton.

There will be no service and burial will take place at

Spring Hill Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Parsons Senior

Citizens Center or Proud Animal Lovers Shelter (PALS).

These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral

Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.

Online condolences may be left at

www.forbeshoffman.com.

Richard E. Wilton

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.