Forty self-portraits of area artists cluster the walls in Trox Gallery’s Reflections show, up through the month of May. The artists involved have demonstrated a wide variety self-image and creative expression.
Vibrant pops of color reside next to somber graphite drawings; the faces of experienced professional artists gaze at the playful self-portraits of local children. Poetry, paper beads, handcrafted paper, thread, and bones line the walls next to more traditional painted and drawn media. Emporia State University faculty are well-represented and provide some show standouts.
Art Education professor Charity Woodard’s Selfie is a vibrant and uplifting piece in oils, featuring her smiling face in sunrise colors set against birds on a line. Former Kansas Poet Laureate Kevin Rabas has contributed his self-portrait as an atmospheric and somewhat wistful poem, Painting Professor Derek Wilkinson has provided an astonishing example of technical virtuosity in a gloomy hooded charcoal drawing, and James Ehlers’ relief print Maybe if I Keep Drinking It Will Go Away juxtaposes a banal afternoon pub outing with apocalyptic monstrosities.
Area art-lovers will enjoy the opportunity to see the myriad of ways in which artists see their Reflections.
The exhibit is on display at Trox Gallery and Gifts, 715 Commercial St., through May 28.
