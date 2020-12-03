While the CDC recently announced plans to reduce the quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19, Lyon County Public Health officials said Thursday they will continue to follow KDHE recommendations of having a 14-day quarantine period.
“KDHE continues to recommend the 14-day quarantine and monitoring after being exposed to COVID-19,” said KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman. “The incubation for this disease is still 14 days. The guidance is being changed at a federal level to encourage more people to get tested and encourage better compliance with quarantines.”
In conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plan to reduce the quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19, KDHE is issuing similar guidance in Kansas. Counties may choose to opt into the shortened quarantine period, either 10 or 7 days with testing, or continue with the 14 days.
However, the recommendation of KDHE is all exposed people should self-monitor for 14 days from exposure and contact a healthcare provider if symptoms develop. The disease can still develop through day 14.
Public Health Officer Renee Hively said she agreed with Norman's advice.
“As we still have a lot of community spread of COVID-19, I agree with Dr. Norman’s recommendation of continuing with the 14-day quarantine," she said.
Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern explained that, as a county health department, KDHE was the regulatory agency. Therefore, Lyon County Public Health follows KDHE's recommendations.
“KDHE has said that local health departments need to make the decision that best fits the situation in their own communities," she said in a written statement. “This pandemic is local. What a community is experiencing is not like what other communities are experiencing. This gives us the opportunity to tailor our response to the needs of Lyon County, so it isn’t one size fits all. That is a wonderful opportunity for our community.”
On Wednesday, health officials reported 66 new positives and 227 new recoveries since Monday. Overall, there have been 2,552 cases since March including 2,218 recoveries and 50 deaths. There were 284 active cases in the county.
Additional information can be found at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org.
Lyon is not the only county to reject part of the CDC's new guidelines.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that public health officials in Wyandotte County announced it too would stick with 14-day quarantines for people who've been potentially exposed to coronavirus.
"It can take up to 14 days after exposure to the virus for someone to develop COVID-19. That has not changed," Elizabeth Groenweghe, the county health department's chief epidemiologist said in a statement. "Reducing the quarantine timeline could increase the risk for further COVID-19 spread in our community."
Shawnee County will allow people without COVID-19 symptoms who've not been tested to shorten their quarantines to 10 days, Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, the county's health officer, said Thursday. But he said it will not allow people who've tested negative to leave quarantine after seven days.
Pezzino said the testing system is stressed in Shawnee County, home to the state capital of Topeka, and the the county does not want to overload it. Also, he said, the spread of COVID-19 remains "uncontrolled" locally.
Shawnee and Wyandotte counties are the state's third- and fourth-most populous counties, with about 340,000 residents between them, or 12% of the state's population. Together, they have reported 326 COVID-19 deaths and more than 20,000 confirmed or probable coronavirus cases during the pandemic, or one case for every 17 residents.
Shawnee County had nearly 4,100 cases in November alone — more than it did during the previous eight months of the pandemic, according to state health department data.
"We are still at a very high level," Pezzino said. "It is still an enormous amount of cases."
The state health department has reported more than 162,000 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 1,679 deaths in Kansas since the pandemic began.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this month will consider authorizing emergency use of two-dose vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, though the first doses will be rationed and it will likely be months before vaccines are available to everybody.
The state's coronavirus vaccine plan calls for providing the vaccine first to health care workers at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.
