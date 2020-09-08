TOPEKA — A Lyon County man pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography in federal court, Tuesday, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.
Jimmy Dwayne Leger, 26, who used to live in Allen, and now lives in Kuntz, Texas, pleaded guilty in federal court in Topeka.
The investigation began when law enforcement officers used a file sharing program to download child pornography from an IP address in Allen. McAllister said they served a search warrant at a house in Allen where they seized electronic devices from Leger’s bedroom.
"An examiner found 100 videos and 1,200 images of child pornography on an external hard drive," McAllister said in a written release.
Sentencing is set for Dec. 15. Leger could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.
McAllister commended the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Kenney for their work on the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.