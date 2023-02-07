Special to The Gazette
HUTCHINSON — Leap of Faith Martial Arts attended the Salt City Classic state tournament in Hutchinson on Saturday.
Emporia was represented with 21 competitors, as well as three coaches and a number of supporters.
School owner/instructor/competitor Annika Douglas placed first in forms, and then earned the Grand Champion award for black belts. She also earned gold in Olympic Sparring and bronze in weapons.
Evan Bennett took second in Olympic Sparring, Hannah Henderson took first in forms and Olympic Sparring, Joseph Lawhorn took first in Olympic Sparring and second in forms, Jerome Lawhorn took third in Olympic Sparring, second in forms. Laura Henderson took second in Olympic Sparring and first in weapons. Ashley Bennett took second in forms and third in Olympic Sparring. Madox Law took second in forms and second in Olympic Sparring. Ellei McCrory took second in Olympic Sparring and second in forms.
Paul Beadles took second in Olympic Sparring and second in forms. Kannen Kirk took second in Olympic Sparring and second in weapons. Alexandra Gonzalez took first in weapons and first in forms. Braeden Shively took first in forms and second in Olympic Sparring. Dorothy Shively took first in forms. Abby Shively took third in forms. Sam Huebner took second in weapons, second in Olympic Sparring and first in forms. Jehu Lawhorn took first in weapons, Carl Bennett took first in forms. Manny Castillo took second in Olympic Sparring, Lily Bennett took second in Olympic Sparring and third in forms. Koi Burgett took first in forms and second in Olympic Sparring.
Leap of Faith Martial Arts also had nine students make it into the Grand Championships for forms. Lily Bennett was awarded a giant check to have her fees paid for Nationals due to having a great attitude on and off the mat.
Sam Huebner so impressed a coach from another team with his overall positive attitude, that he will have his fees paid for Nationals as well.
Leap of Faith is so proud of every one of our students for their outstanding performances while competing and their excellent sportsmanship overall.
