Sertoma of Emporia held its 10th annual biscuits and gravy fundraiser on Saturday morning, albeit with a different format than usual.
Instead of the traditional dine-in breakfast at the Emporia Senior Center, club members set up a drive-thru service in the ESC parking lot. Volunteers wearing masks took tickets and handed out to-go containers filled with biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, and milk or juice. Most of the food was prepared onsite in the ESC kitchen with Spangle’s providing the scrambled eggs.
Club President Elton Jensen said initially club members thought they would have to cancel this year’s event because of COVID-19. Another local service organization inspired them to adapt and continue the tradition.
“We saw how the Kiwanis Club did their [pancake breakfast] and decided to experiment,” he said. “It’s been pretty successful. We’ve raised about $8,000.”
Proceeds from this fundraiser are earmarked for scholarships at the Emporia State University School of Nursing and Flint Hills Technical College.
“Nursing is a profession in our hearts here,” Jensen said.
Sertoma of Emporia is a service organization perhaps most well-known for operating the miniature train at Soden’s Grove. Club members also put up flags downtown for federal holidays and ESU flags on game days.
Jensen said the club’s commitment to service is what pushed them to find a way to host this year’s biscuits and gravy fundraiser.
“We didn’t want to stop the custom,” he said. “Sertoma means ‘service to mankind’ and we live by that. It was important to us that we find a way to raise money for scholarships.”
Major sponsors include The Emporia Gazette, KVOE, Fanestil and Printing Plus.
