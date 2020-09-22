Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas President Kent Heermann approached Lyon County commissioners Thursday to provide a brief update on the organization’s course of action during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before sharing the latest news on the RDA’s continued efforts to attract businesses and industries to the Emporia area, Heermann provided a look at the county’s current unemployment rates, something which he said had leveled out slightly since significant rises in March and April
“It jumped to as high as 7.5% in April, and dipped down to 5.5% in June, but now I think we’re hovering near about 5.8%,” he said. “Compared to state and national unemployment rates we’re actually doing really well. Some of that can be attributed to the diversified business base we have around here. There’s agriculture — which has been doing alright, not great, with some of the fluctuations in cattle prices — and there’s the manufacturing sector, a lot of which is considered essential with the production of food and processing of food products. One of our largest employers, Hopkins, didn’t really have to stop its normal day-to-day business, for instance.”
The majority of struggles could be found, Heermann said, in the realm of “non-basic” industries, which he defined as businesses which rely on many of their transactions to take place on a local basis and remain within the community.
“Some of our biggest employers are owned by large, multinational corporations or privately owned by companies based in another state,” Heermann said. “With those, you see the jobs created, you see the taxes generated, you see goods and services purchased locally and elsewhere, and you get the water, electric and natural gas usage to go along with those manufacturing facilities. With non-basic businesses, they’re dependent on the transactions that happen within a bubble here with the people that live here. That was really emphasized with COVID when we had to shut down all the local retail and the downtown stores, the hospitality-based buildings and all the restaurants and bars.”
Speaking on the type of businesses the RDA was trying to attract to the area, Heermann provided a snapshot of Lyon County’s 2016 business patterns. While manufacturing jobs during that time paid an average annual salary of over $45,000 — with the category employing the most area residents by far, accounting for just over 26% of Emporia’s entire workforce — other popular professions like retail trade — accounting for more than 16% of jobs during the time — paid less than $22,000 per year.
Heermann said one of the biggest issues his organization would need to focus on wasn’t simply attracting higher paying jobs to the county, but also maintaining a trained and educated workforce available to fill such positions.
“One of the fundamental tasks that the Ignite Emporia program has been overseeing is workforce development,” he said. “COVID served to slow that down a bit, but before that, they were working with our local school districts to visit with kids and really see what their skills and specialties were along with the areas they maybe had some sort of interest in starting a career in. I think a major part of developing that kind of workforce is simply letting people know about the companies we have here and the chances they provide for advancement. Some of those positions may take continued education at the Tech College or the University, but the point is that they’re available and starting to become available in bigger quantities as those types of businesses keep expanding.”
Moving forward, Heermann said he believed Emporia and surrounding areas were primed for success based on the added benefits of business growth he had already seen over the course of the last couple decades.
“Emporia really has a very good track record over the last quarter of a century of working with companies, mitigating some of their upfront costs in moving or expanding, and providing incentives so they can get up and running,” he said. “That speaks volumes to other companies that may be looking around or specifically curious about what Lyon County has to offer. When there’s a willingness to help, businesses grow. Having that proximity to the interstate and to the metro areas has been a big draw in the past, as well.
“The thing that’s challenging the most when you look down the road 5, 10, 15, 25 or 50 years is the question of if we’re going to have enough land and enough space. We’re always looking for places we think would be great for expansion, but that’s an area I would say we’re a little short in right now.”
For the latest news on the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas, visit the organization’s website at emporiarda.org. The RDA can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Regional-Development-Association-481966975238517.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.