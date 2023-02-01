Emporia Senior Center will host a unique “Love & Kindness” fundraising luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the senior center, located at 603 E. 12th Ave.
In addition to raising funds to replace a walk-in cooler at the senior center, the event is a community gathering offering guests a comfortable space to cherish the memories of loved ones now gone from their lives.
Advance reservation tickets are $25 per person, including one raffle ticket for the chance to win some exciting donated prizes, and are available until 1 p.m. Feb. 8. Tickets may be purchased at the door on the day of the event for $30 per person. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased separately from luncheon reservations for $5 apiece or five for $20.
The Love & Kindness Luncheon menu will feature a warm and hearty Brunswick Stew, Fresh Green Salad with Strawberry Balsamic Dressing, Strawberry Mimosa Cupcakes, and coffee or tea.
“The Emporia Senior Center will show their kindness by providing a small Valentine’s gift for each attendee,”said ESC director Ian Boyd. “This is a wonderful opportunity for those who have suffered the loss of a loved one or wish to surround themselves with loved ones or by special friendships.”
The Emporia Senior Center is located at 603 E. 12th Ave. and is open 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday - Friday. They can be reached at 620-343-3160 or by emailing director@emporiaseniorcenter.org. Find more information on their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.