It's time to break out your cowboy duds for the annual Emporia Friends of the Zoo EFOZ Roundup.
The 2023 EFOZ Roundup fundraiser benefiting the David Traylor Zoo of Emporia is set for 6 p.m. Friday at the Anderson Building at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. The event is sold out.
Zoo director Lisa Keith said more than 500 tickets were sold for the event, which will serve as a litmus test to see if a larger space will be needed next year.
"There's so much to be excited about with 72 live auction items and over 110 silent auction items," she said. "The community always comes together to support Emporia Friends of the Zoo, and that makes me happy."
Keith said it's amazing to see the support for the zoo year after year, with so many unique and exciting items coming in for the auctions.
"We have a wonderful board that is active and an auction committee that knows what they're doing," Keith said of the event, adding that the Roundup helps keep the zoo free to the public.
EFOZ board member and event co-chair Colleen Mitchell said it's not surprising that so many people support the zoo.
"It crosses all borders. I've never really met somebody who doesn't like the zoo in our community," she said.
The event this year once again includes a live and silent auction. Food is catered by Bobby D's Merchant St. Barbecue, and the Trolley House Distillery will provide bar services. Money raised from the event funds the a number of the zoo's educational programming and community events throughout the year, like Zoo Camp, Safari Edventure, Happy Holidaze, KidZoocation, Boo in the Zoo, Stroll & Show and preschool visits.
Event co-chair Jeannie Jenkins said she's always amazing by the support for the auction each year.
"The people who are willing to give of their time and talents to the zoo auction makes it special," she said.
Keith said there are a number of unique items she's excited this year, including some great experiences and excursions. One is a Kansas City Chiefs package donated by former Chiefs player John Lohmeyer.
Lohmeyer will be your guide for the day during the regular season game of your choice, with seats in the lower level under the overhang at Arrowhead Stadium.
The package includes one night at Crown Center, a tour of Arrowhead Stadium, supper at Q39 BBQ and drinks after the game. A spa package is also included if one of the guests doesn't want to go to the game.
"He's coming this year, which is an added bonus for us," Mitchell said.
If you didn't get tickets for this year's auction, Keith said there are still other ways to support the zoo. You can make donations online to support zoo programs at https://www.emporiaks.gov/1256/Donations, or become an EFOZ member at https://www.emporiaks.gov/1255/EFOZ-Memberships.
