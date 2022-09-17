Patricia Lou “Trish” Maxfield Johnson lost her battle with cancer on September 14, 2022. Trish was born November 11, 1946, in Emporia, Kansas, to Marvin Leonard and Mary Lou Ketteman Maxfield, the oldest of five children. Trish married Patrick Lou Johnson August 29, 1964 in Emporia, KS.
After 30 years of teaching Special Education and working as a School Psychologist, Trish retired in 211 to relax with Pat at their home on the Council Grove City Lake.
She is survived by her husband, Pat Johnson; son, Jeffrey Johnson and wife Dawn, of CO; daughter, Debra Fulton and husband Jerry, of TX; grandchildren, Steven and Breanna Day; sisters, Bonnie Sue Brunk (CA), Rebecca Jo Skinner (Edward) and brothers, John Marvin (Lorna) and James Leonard.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 23, 2022, at Council Grove/Dunlap United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the church and sent in care of Sawyer Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.
Condolences may be left at www.sawyerchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.