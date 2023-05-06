Reviewed by Jesse Lobbs
“Listen, World! How the Intrepid Elsie Robinson Became America’s Most-Read Woman,” by Julia Scheeres and Alison Gilbert, Seal Press, 2022, $30.00.
“I’m tired of hearing the differences of men and women emphasized and exploited. It has built a wicked wall between the sexes and it’s time we knocked it down.” It is only fitting that Elsie Robinson’s name finds her way back into a newspaper. Authors and journalists Scheeres and Gilbert excavate the story of Elsie Robinson’s life, a woman whose career was an absolute triumph in the male-dominated American newspaper.
Robinson was born and grew up in the late-nineteenth-century Benicia, California. The community felt like the edge of the frontier, a town where Elsie could observe the prim and proper alongside the racy and rebellious. She grew up a voracious reader and was denied no literature or experience. She wanted to have the life she read about and begged God to “Give [Her] The Works.” Her prayer was answered when she caught the eye of a widower and scion of a powerful New England dynasty. He whisked her off to a loveless marriage among cold, abstentious Puritans. It was really there, among strangers, where she first turned to writing to fill the void. After her marriage produced a child (on doctor’s orders), she began writing stories for her son’s consumption. Those stories, with her own quirky illustrations, found their way into small newspapers and books. When Elsie had enough of this life, she took her son and fled out west with her new collaborator and lover. Her divorce and subsequent custody battle became the scandal of New England.
Those stories, first enjoyed by her son, would later grow into her Auntie Elsie column, a “kiddy page” consumed by thousands of children across California. She soon worked constantly as her children’s stories morphed into writing columns about homemaking and general advice. Elsie’s fame and circulation rose and she soon found herself as one of William Randolph Hearst’s star journalists. In addition to her “Listen, World!” opinion column, she was dispatched to cover the biggest stories all across the nation. For years, this self-made workhorse of a journalist was one of the brightest journalists in the nation and, certainly, the most-read woman. You might say did get the works in the end.
It’s not surprising that newspaper men and women are often forgotten. Their medium is such a frequent occurrence: the sun rises, sets and, if you subscribe, you get your newspaper. If you traveled a state over, you might not find too many who remember William Allen White (shocking, I know). It’s exciting to me that biographers are turning their attention to folks who, with their work, become more than acquaintances but maybe less than friends with their columns and journalism. I hope we see more of them.
This biography was so smooth. It took me, scientifically speaking, a sitting and a half because I couldn’t stop reading about Elise. She had plenty of style, and so do the authors. This biography is well-written and filled with deep, careful research. In their journey, they even uncovered the exact typewriter on which Elsie learned to write. That discovery, like this book, is quite the find.
