The housing market is so tight that some people are in a hurry to close deals. Potentially some unwise ones.
“Anytime they ask you to pay with a gift card, it’s going to be a scam,” Capt. Ray Mattas with the Emporia Police Department said.
An Emporia woman came upon that very offer recently. She warned people about it in a Facebook group.
“You have to pay a $40 application fee with an Apple gift card for a house for rent,” Liliana Castillo wrote.
Castillo is thankful that she didn’t. She says she saw an offer for a house on Facebook’s Lyon County Rentals page — a home that really was for sale, but was copied by a woman from a different realty website.
“It's more common than what one thinks,” Aaron Sewell of EK Real Estate said Tuesday. “I probably get one call every month, to month-and-a-half.”
“I asked her about a location. Does she have any photos of the inside?“ Castillo said Monday. “She said, ‘Let’s go ahead and make sure this is paid.’”
All the contact named Anita wanted was a $40 application fee, along with a photo of a payment card. It could have been worse, as Castillo said Anita quoted a $700 monthly rental and matching deposit.
In one recent local case, Sewell said, an applicant lost $800 in alleged deposit money. Online transactions can be suspicious as well.
“Real estate, for the most part, is a local game,” Sewell said. “If somebody is asking you to wire in, I would ask a lot of questions first.”
If a scammer provides an address for a possible rental, Sewell said it's a good idea to drive by and look.
“If they see a real estate 'for sale' sign on the yard. It's likely not for rent,” he said. “Eight or nine times out of ten, it's probably not for rent.”
But the red flag for Castillo came after that.
“She said to send it to her as if it were ‘friends and family,’” Castillo said. Not the payment option commonly used by businesses.
When Castillo told Anita she could pay the fee with PayPal, Anita called everything off.
“Keep your money don’t waste it,” Anita wrote in a text message.
Then she broke off contact — and when Castillo returned to the Facebook rentals page, the offer was gone.
Mattas says legitimate businesses don’t want to be paid with gift cards.
“If the price seems really low, especially in the market today, it’s probably to lure you in,” Mattas warned.
Sewell noted the Lyon County government website has real estate records available to the public.
“You can physically look up the property owners, based on the tax mailing address,” he said. “Of course, that name can be masked by the fraudster.”
Mattas also warned about pressure tactics that make-believe landlords or rental agents might use to get an impulsive decision.
“They may say something like, ‘We’ve got other people looking at this. You’ve really got to act fast,’” Mattas said. “There will be other things that come along.”
Castillo’s conclusion from all this is that people need to research transactions carefully. She and Mattas said the same takeaway, several days apart:
“If it sounds too good to be true, then it is.”
NOTE: This story has been updated to provide a new perspective from a real estate agent.
