Widowed Persons Service
Widowed Persons Service meets the first Tues. and the third Thurs. of each month at a local restaurant in the Emporia area. The next meeting will be Tuesday at Pizza Ranch.There is no fee or obligation to attend; you will simply purchase your own meal. The group gathers and 5 p.m. and orders food a half-hour later.. Any widowed person is welcome to join us for good food and supportive fellowship.
Michael James Mette in concert
Christian artist Michael James Mette and the MJM7 band will perform a free concert 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sacred Heart Church Parish Hall, 102 Exchange St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert is sponsored by St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, America’s Best Inn and Subway. For more information about the group visit mjm7.band.
Emporia Area Retired School Personnel meets
The Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Emporia Presbyterian Manor. The program will be “ESU Theatre Homecoming Teaser” presented by the ESU Department of Communication and Theatre. The greeters will be Katie Bacon and Joy Frevert. The Thought of the Day will be given by Bob Grover.
EHS Class of 1958
The Emporia High School Class of 1958 is having a reunion Friday and Saturday. The event will start with attending an EHS football game with special seating Friday and tours of the Granada Theatre, the Sweet Granada Candy Shop, the Lyon County History Center and the old High School Saturday. In the evening the group will meet at the Emporia Country Club at 5:30 p.m. for cocktails and a buffet at 6:00 p.m. For reservations please contact Jeanette (Getz) Schmidt at 620-475-3574.
Volunteer workday at Pioneer Bluffs
The next volunteer workday at Pioneer Bluffs will be Saturday. The day begins around 8:30 a.m. with coffee in the Granary. Volunteer tasks vary from physical to nonphysical activities. Each volunteer workday ends with a free lunch.
Those interested in volunteering can just show up, or contact Executive Director Lynn Smith for more details at 620-753-3484 or lynn@pioneerbluffs.org, or visit pioneerbluffs.org.
Sertoma Scholarship breakfast
The Sertoma Scholarship breakfast will be held from 7 - 11 a.m. Saturday at the Emporia Senior Center, 603 E. 12th Ave. Tickets are $5 in advance or $6 at the door for All You Can Eat biscuits and gravy or sausage biscuit sandwiches. Meals are served with coffee, milk or juice.
Penny Supper
The Hartford United Methodist Women will hold a Penny Supper at 5 p.m. Saturday at the church. Menu items include ham loaf $2.25, chicken pie $2, liver and onions $2.50, a variety of salads and vegetables $.50 each, homemade rolls and cornbread $.50, cake $.75, homemade pie $2.50 per slice, homemade ice cream $.75, and coffee or tea $.75.
American Conservatism
topic of Red Rocks talk
Greg Schneider will present “The Past and Present of American Conservatism” at the next Sundays at the Site program, which will be on Oct. 13. Schneider, ESU history professor, will focus on the variety of American conservatism in the 20th century, and how we have gotten to the current type of conservatism dominant under Donald Trump. Red Rocks is located at 927 Exchange St. The program will begin at 2 p.m., and is a free event. Donations are accepted.
Republicans meet
Lyon County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 8, for the regularly scheduled monthly meeting held at the Courthouse Annex, 402 Commercial St., Emporia. County Chair, Peggy Mast, will be presenting “Upcoming Movements in the Nation.”
