The Emporia Senior Center has announced a slew of activities along with its extended Bingo hours.
Doors open on for Tuesday Bingo at 5:30 p.m., for concessions, sales begin at 6 p.m., earlybirds begin at 6:30 p.m., and play at 7 p.m. Doors open for Saturday Bingo at 2:30 p.m. for concessions, sales begin 3 p.m., early birds begin at 3:30 p.m., and play at 4 p.m. Bingo is open to all ages and prices begin at $7.
Electronic tablets are the best deal available with better odds. Electronic Tablet pricing begins at $30 or the equivalent of three triples. One regular paper triple is $18.
Chris Cakes will offer a fundraising breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15.
The senior center flea market will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15.
Director Ian Boyd said they are raising funds to replace a walk-in freezer, with a goal of $40,000. Flea market booth space is available at $25. Vendors may call the Emporia Senior Center to reserve a space now.
Emporia Senior Center hours are 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday - Friday.
Volunteers needed at the Emporia Senior Center for various needs. Bingo, front desk, fundraising efforts, maintenance, and grounds. Inquire by emailing director@emporiaseniorcenter.org or by calling 620-343-3160.
