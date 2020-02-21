The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau is encouraging everyone in the Emporia and Lyon County areas to participate in Leap of Kindness Day on Feb. 29.
Leap of Kindness Day was invented in 2016. That Leap Year, on Feb. 29, all across Saratoga County, New York, employers, employees, individuals and families took action and did something kind for someone else. Since then, the initiative has taken the United States by force.
"Take a big Leap and participate in many different ways," read a statement. "Donate to local organizations, pay for the driver’s meal behind you at a drive through, deliver flowers to a nursing home, write an appreciation or thank you letter and much more.
Visit the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau blog and social media platforms at EACOC and see how our organizations pays it forward.
