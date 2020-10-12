Members of the Emporia Fire Department Honor Guard had a special day, Sunday, when they presented the colors at Arrowhead Stadium.
Honor Guard Commander Richard Johnson, along with members Austin Gilliam, Tanner Burenheide, David Cushing, Lindley Piper and Alexandria Quiring presented the colors. They also had the opportunity to stay and watch the game, which had the Kansas City Chiefs face off against Las Vegas Raiders.
"We contacted the Chiefs organization last year about presenting the colors," the EFD Honor Guard said in a written statement to The Gazette. "Due to COVID-19, some departments were unable to fill the roll of color guard this year. This moved us into a position to present the colors on Oct. 11 and with short notice we jumped at the occasion to participate in this weeks game."
While the Chiefs lost 40-24, the EFD Honor Guard said they were still excited to participate.
"Although a heartbreaking loss, we greatly appreciated the invitation from the Kansas City Chiefs and hope to be given the opportunity again for future games," they said.
The local Honor Guard was started in 2018 with a mission to uphold the traditions and pride within the fire service by honoring members and their families. There are 10 members in the group overall.
Follow @EmporiaFireDeptHonorGuard to see the EFD Honor Guard in action and see more photos from the game as they are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.