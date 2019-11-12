Rex Derosne Gardner of Grove, Oklahoma died Monday, November 4, 2019 at The Cancer Treatment Centers of America-Tulsa. He was 81.
He was in the U.S. Army Corps. He worked for Woolwine’s Auto Parts, CarQuest Auto Parts Distribution, and owned and operated B & G Auto.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services in Grove, Oklahoma which has the arrangements.
