Special to The Gazette
“Children are our first priority,” said Ron Kloppenberg, Kiwanis Pancake Day chair, “whether we are helping pay for childhood vaccinations or giving college scholarships to high school seniors or college students.” Last summer, the Kiwanis Club of Emporia donated over $600 to Flint Hills Community Health Center to provide immunizations for 30 children of low-income families. This money came from Pancake Day proceeds as does yearly college scholarships.
This year’s Pancake Day is April 17 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. The 73rd Pancake Day will have its second drive-thru meal of three pancakes, two links of Fanestil Meats Bacon Sausage, and milk. Serving is from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. Gluten-free pancakes and sugar-free syrup are also available. Please use the north entrance on 12th Avenue to enter. We respectfully ask that you remain in your vehicles at all times and wear masks. Restrooms will be unavailable.
The ticket cost is $5 for ages 4 and older. Children ages 3 and under are free of charge. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or in advance at Williams Automotive, Allstate Insurance, Emporia Chamber of Commerce, Country Mart, Waters Hardware and Mark II Lumber or a Kiwanis member.
All proceeds from Kiwanis Pancake Day are used for service projects, mainly those for children around the Lyon County area. Kiwanis Club of Emporia also sponsors Builder’s Club for fifth graders at Sacred Heart School, Key Club at Olpe High School and Circle K at Emporia State University.
Raffle tickets benefiting Lyon County 4-H can be purchased also on April 17. Prizes include a pedal tractor by Schaefer’s Equipment, a Welcome door decoration by Joe and Jane Pientka, an oak and walnut bowl turned by Ron Kloppenberg, and a delicious coconut cream pie by Evora Wheeler.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicate to changing the world one child and one community at a time. Please like and follow Kiwanis Club of Emporia on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.