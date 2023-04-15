A fundraiser for the Flint Hills Animal Advocates was moved to April 22 due to Saturday's weather forecast, organizers said.
The Pickleball for Paws fundraiser is a pickleball tournament scheduled to be held at Reeble Park, 1801 Rural St. Jenna Satterfield said 10 teams are signed up for the event and hot dog and hamburger meals as well as T-shirt sales are planned.
"Our group is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization made up of a very small group of volunteers," she said. "The money raised during this tournament will benefit medical needs of local animals."
Satterfield added that pickleball got its name from the creator of the game, whose dog was named "Pickle." Pickle the dog would retrieve the balls as they played.
"A fundraiser for animals seemed very appropriate," she said.
The fundraiser will now be held from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22. You can email Satterfield at jsatterfield0606@gmail.com for more information.
