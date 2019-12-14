Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Thursday

Battery, Address and time redacted

Communications offense, S. Congress St. and W. Randolph Ave., 11:34 a.m.

Animal at large, 500 S. East St., 12:36 p.m.

Juvenile problem, Address and time redacted

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:05 p.m.

Animal bite, 2000 Cambridge Dr., 4:28 p.m.

Attempt to locate, 1300 Merchant St., 7:26 p.m.

Friday

Domestic disturbance, Address and time redacted

Sheriff

Thursday

Lost property, Emporia, 10:12 a.m.

Non-injury accident, S. Highway 99 and Road 135, 5:46 p.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Thursday

Fraud, 900 Congress St., 4:57 p.m.

Burglary - Late report, 500 Mechanic St., 5:11 p.m.

Theft - Late report, 500 E. 12th Ave., 5:41 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 500 Mechanic St., 10:29 p.m.

Courts

Trinidad Calixto-Vega, 410 State St., Suspended driver’s license, Expired tag, Dec. 9

Taylor Weisman, 1937 W. 24th Ave., No proof of insurance, Expired tag, Dec. 10

German Diaz, 1052 Sunrise, Interference with law enforcement officer, Dec. 10

Joseph Soliz, 2130 W. 15th Ave., Possession of marijuana, Dec. 11

Virginia Eddy, 1883 Road N, Failure to yield, Dec. 11

Jesus Hinostroza, 930 Graphic Arts, Suspended driver’s license, No proof insurance, Dec. 11

Carson Randle, 1309 Sylvan St., Discharging fireworks, Dec. 12

Braden Taylor, 1309 Sylvan St., Discharging fireworks, Dec. 12

Simon Stewart, 1309 Sylvan St., Discharging fireworks, Dec. 12

Warren Ruhl, 1002 Constitution St., Domestic battery, Dec. 13

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

