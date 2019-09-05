Hetlinger Field Day
Hetlinger Developmental Services and Team Schnak Cycling welcome the community to the second annual Hetlinger Field Day from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. Friday at 707 S. Commercial St. The day will feature games and activities for Hetlinger’s clients to enjoy. Come out, show some support and learn more about what Hetlinger provides to the community.
Penny supper
The Hartford United Methodist Women will hold a Penny Supper at 5 p.m. Saturday. Some menu items include ham loaf $2.25, chicken pie $2, baked steak $2.50, a variety of salads and vegetables $.50 each, homemade rolls and cornbread $.50, cake $.75, homemade pie $2.50 per slice, homemade ice cream $.75 and coffee or tea $.75.
Clothing donations needed
Embrace Church is accepting donations of fall and winter clothing for upcoming clothing drives at 7 E. Fourth Ave. The church is seeking donations of new and gently-used clothes and shoes for men, women and kids of all ages. All clothing is given to people in need. For more information or to set up a time to donate, call 620-412-8863.
100th anniversary celebration
The Miller United Methodist Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary Sept. 29 at the church. Worship brings at 10 a.m., with dinner served at noon in the church fellowship hall. Dinner is free, but reservations are requested by Sept. 15 and can be emailed to ds4jfarm@satelephone.com or by calling 620-344-2280. An anniversary program is scheduled for 2 p.m. with a reception to follow.
Hispanic Heritage Month
kick-off festival
The Emporia State University Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion invites the community to the 4th annual Hispanic Heritage Month Kick-off Festival. The festival will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Sept. 12 in Kellogg Cir. in front of Plumb Hall. Come out for food, entertainment and giveaways to this family-friendly event. All proceeds benefit the Latino Legacy Scholarship for ESU students. To donate, contact Teresa Taylor Williams: 341-5481.
Free American Sign Language classes
The American Sign Language Club of Emporia is once again offering free ASL classes to the community starting 6:30 p.m. Monday for four weeks. All ages and abilities welcome. Classes will take place upstairs in the Memorial Union on the ESU campus. For more information follow @aslofemporia on Facebook.
Fun Ride for the Train
Come out to Soden’s Grove for a fun ride to support the Sertoma Miniature Train from 9 — 11 a.m. Saturday. The bike ride has three distance mile options: 5, 10 or 20 miles. This is a donation event- choose your fun, choose your distance and choose your mileage.
The little train will run from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Microbes on the Move
Join the Emporia Public Library noon Saturday for Microbes on the Move. The KU Natural History Museum will be bringing some incredible hands-on activities including a make your own mini-microbial garden. Come learn about connections between microbes and other living things and view our mobile museum with over 90 specimens. The fun will be set up and ready in the staff parking lot.
