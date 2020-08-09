Emporia State University's fall sports seasons are still in question after the NCAA Division II President's Council announced the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA D-II Fall Championships last week.
ESU's fall sports are football, soccer, volleyball, men's and women's cross country — all of which compete within the four-state Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
The Aug. 5 announcement also included the release of the NCAA's new COVID-19 mitigation requirements for practices and competitions for all three divisions. The requirements include daily self-health checks, the appropriate use of face coverings and social distancing during training, competition and outside of athletics, testing strategies for all athletics activities, including pre-season, regular season and post-season, testing and results within 72 hours of competition in high contact risk sports, and member schools must adhere to public health standards set by their local communities.
ESU Athletic Director Kent Weiser said he and other athletic directors were "concerned" about the future of the season and would be making recommendations to the MIAA CEO Council — comprised of university presidents — on how to move forward.
"I don't want to speak for others, but it didn't look promising that anyone could follow the guidelines," Weiser said. "We have tested all incoming student athletes during summer workouts and we're giving all students the opportunity to get tested. ... But that was a weekly expense."
The turnaround time for testing the NCAA requires in the guidelines would make things difficult for ESU and other schools.
"Quite honestly right now, it's going to look difficult and most of it's because of the NCAA's mandate that you have to test within 72 hours of competition," said ESU Associate Athletic Director Don Weast, adding that the NCAA was requiring nasopharyngeal swab testing rather than saliva tests.
Emporia State began testing its football players in mid-June and again in July, during which time three athletes tested positive for the novel coronavirus. All three students were asymptomatic at the time of testing.
"We were probably one of the few colleges in the country that did that," Weast said. "But, it took us 16 days to get the results back. They had already quarantined the amount of time they had to quarantine if they had a positive test, but it wouldn't hit the three-day turnaround the NCAA requires."
A further consideration would be the "moral and ethical" side of constant testing.
"Should we be taking those testing supplies if there's a shortage of testing supplies?" Weast said. "Should we be using these supplies on asymptomatic college athletes vs. somebody who needs to be in a hospital? That's something we're going to have to look at, too."
Weiser said he was not surprised by the cancellation of the fall championships. The NCAA canceled all winter and spring sports championships on March 12 in the first response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think it was the proper decision based on information at this time," he said. "I was not surprised at all that they voted to cancel those and I think that weighs in a little to my thinking and the MIAA's thinking that if you're telling us it's not safe to do national championships, how are we going to do regular seasons? That again, is going to be an ethical dilemma that we are going to have to look at."
Weiser said that, based on the information available, he did not believe there would be a fall sports season.
"No, I do not," he said. "I just think there's not enough time and not enough resources to do this in such a way where — you can never ensure that nobody's going to get sick, that nobody's going to get hurt when they're playing a game — you can't ensure that, but you've got to be responsible enough to not put someone at undue risk. It seems to me like we're really out on that ledge."
Weiser said, in the event the season is canceled, he hoped fall sports athletes could speak to winter and spring athletes who had their seasons cut short, to see how they were able to deal with that blow.
"I think deep down there is a little bit of apprehension down in [the athletes'] minds as well," he said. "There's still a little doubt in their minds when you're talking about intercollegiate competition, when you're talking about playing another team. ... You lose a little bit more control when you go somewhere else. You can do everything right and still get this."
Weast said the MIAA COVID-19 Task Force, along with athletic directors and the MIAA CEO Council — comprised of university presidents — will continue to meet and discuss how these new requirements will impact MIAA plans for athletic department activities. Athletics directors are meeting again Monday and Wednesday via Zoom before the MIAA CEO Council is scheduled to meet Thursday.
Both Weiser and Weast are hoping for a decision to be made by the end of the week.
