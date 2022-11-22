CodeRED notifications from the City of Emporia are now available in Spanish.
According to a release, following a thorough evaluation and review of alerting systems, The City of Emporia has implemented CodeRED, a high-speed emergency mass notification that is now available in Spanish.
The CodeRED system serves as a means of communication outreach to both community members and staff. The system sends automated telephone calls, text messages, and emails and posts to inform residents to better protect life and property. Residents can now receive alerts in Spanish by selecting their preferred language in their profile settings.
To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/EmporiaKSCodeRED or text EmporiaKS to 99411. When creating an account, residents will now have the option to select their preferred language: English or Spanish. Messages sent from the city will then be translated into automated phone calls, text, and emails in this language.
CodeRED’s provides the City of Emporia officials with a reliable way to quickly deliver critical information to the community members during utility emergencies. The city is using the system to notify residents of waterline breaks, road closures, construction hazards, as well as general notifications such as sanitation schedule changes.
For more information, please contact City Communications Manager, Christine Johnson at (620) 341-4304 or email cjohnson@emporiaks.gov.
